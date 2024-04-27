The Patriots selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

Although he was overshadowed by teammate and fellow tackle Olu Fashanu, Wallace was a standout right tackle for Penn State and looks like a fine pickup for New England this late. Wallace (6-foot-5, 314 pounds) should have a good shot to emerge as an average or better starter at either guard or tackle, and like seemingly all Penn State prospects Wallace is an excellent athlete (31-inch vertical, 116-inch broad jump).