Patriots' Caleb Benenoch: Picked up by Pats
Benenoch agreed to a deal with the Patriots on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Benenoch was waived by the Buccaneers last week. He reportedly drew interest from several teams after going unclaimed on the wire, but ultimately opted to sign with the Pats due to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. He projects to provide depth on the line going forward.
More News
-
Caleb Benenoch: Let go by Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Leaves game due to illness•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Practices in full Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Participates in practice to begin week•
-
Buccaneers' Caleb Benenoch: Unlikely to play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...