Benenoch agreed to a deal with the Patriots on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Benenoch was waived by the Buccaneers last week. He reportedly drew interest from several teams after going unclaimed on the wire, but ultimately opted to sign with the Pats due to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. He projects to provide depth on the line going forward.

