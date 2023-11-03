Anderson (illness) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The 27-year-old tackle didn't practice all week after missing the Patriots' Week 8 game with an illness, and he's since been placed on IR. Anderson has appeared in five games for New England this season, playing on 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He'll now be forced to miss the Patriots' next four games, with the earliest possible return being Week 13.
More News
-
Patriots' Calvin Anderson: Won't play at Miami•
-
Patriots' Calvin Anderson: Passes physical•
-
Patriots' Calvin Anderson: Lands on NFI list•
-
Patriots' Calvin Anderson: Signing with Patriots•
-
Broncos' Calvin Anderson: Remains out Week 18•
-
Broncos' Calvin Anderson: Will miss second consecutive game•