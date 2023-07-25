Anderson (illness) has been placed on the Patriots' active/NFI list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Anderson is competing with Andrew Stueber for the backup role behind Trent Brown at left tackle. Thus, a return to health sooner than later will be beneficial for his chances.
