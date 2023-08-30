Anderson was activated from New England's active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old is now able to start practicing immediately and eligible to return as early as Week 1. Anderson signed with the Patriots after spending three years with Denver, where he appeared in 41 games and made 12 starts. Expect the Texas product to provide depth to the team's offensive line ahead of the coming season.
