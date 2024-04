The Patriots and Anderson have agreed to a restructured contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The agreement slightly reduces the base value of Anderson's deal down from $3.35 million, with the move in line to create $990,000 in salary cap space for New England. In his second season with the Patriots, the 28-year-old -- who finished the 2023 campaign on IR -- figures to compete for a swing tackle role along the team's offensive line, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.