The Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal with Anderson, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Anderson, who missed time with an ankle injury late last season, is presumably past the issue. The 26-year-old -- who entered the league as a UDFA with the Patriots in 2019 -- made seven starts with the Broncos in 2022 and in his looming return to New England, he brings the ability to play either left or right tackle.
