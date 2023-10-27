Anderson (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Anderson will sit out his sixth straight game Sunday, this time due to an illness. If Trent Brown (ankle) can't go in Week 8, Anderson's absence would open the door to a potential start for 2022 sixth-rounder Vederian Lowe.
