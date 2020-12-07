Newton completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while adding 48 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

Newton fell shy of 20 attempts for the third time in the last four games and was held under 100 yards passing for the second consecutive outing. He still managed a fantasy-friendly performance with a pair of close-range rushing touchdowns and added a five-yard passing score to N'Keal Harry to round out his line. While Newton's statistical production has been quite volatile of late, he's led his team to wins in four of his last five games and an average of 29 points per game during that stretch. His unconventional style could keep him in the picture from a fantasy perspective despite a tough matchup with the Rams on Thursday.