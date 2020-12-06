Newton (abdomen) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Through 10 games this season, Newton is averaging 198.4 passing yards, to go along with just four TD passes versus nine picks. Where the 31-year-old signal-caller continues to help fantasy managers, however, is with the numbers that he puts up in New England's ground game. To date, he's logged 92 carries for 387 yards and nine rushing scores.
