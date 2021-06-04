There's "nothing broken" in regards to Newton's injured throwing hand but he's heading for more testing on it, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Newton reportedly hit his throwing hand on another player's helmet during the session and was unable to throw the rest of the day. It's certainly a good sign that Newton has avoided a fracture, but he's not quite out of the woods until more testing can reveal the extent of the damage. First-round pick Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham should handle most of the reps under center while Newton is sidelined.