Newton (illness) and the Patriots won't play the Broncos on Monday after the game was postponed until Week 6 due to a third positive COVID-19 test in the New England organization within the past 10 days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Patriots and the Broncos are now tentatively scheduled to play Sunday, Oct. 18 in Week 6, which was originally a scheduled bye week for New England. Denver meanwhile, had been in line to host the Dolphins, but Miami now looks poised to take its bye Week 6. Newton remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he could be ready to play by next Sunday if he tests negative for the coronavirus on two separate occasions at least 24 hours apart.