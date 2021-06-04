Newton suffered a slight bruise on his throwing hand during Friday's practice after banging it on a teammates helmet, but the issue is not considered major, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was previously reported by Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that nothing was broken on Newton's hand and this latest update confirms the injury is minor. Still, it is possible that Newton may not see much more work during OTAs and instead focus on the start of training camp later next month.