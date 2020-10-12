Coach Bill Belichick said Monday that Newton (illness) could be eligible to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday even if he continues to test positive for COVID-19, Ryan Hannable of WEEI Sports Radio Network reports.

Newton is reportedly asymptomatic, and he would have to remain as such for any chance of returning Week 6. Per the NFL's current rules, now that 10 days have passed since his initial test, Newton could be eligible to return to the team as long as he continues not to show symptoms and is able to go through a medical clearance. The Patriots and Broncos were previously scheduled to face off Monday, but the two teams will now play Sunday, Oct. 18, during what was once a bye week for New England. Of course, if Newton were to begin exhibiting any symptoms it would throw his availability for Week 6 in jeopardy. Belichick has yet to confirm whether Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer would start if Newton can't go, though Stidham looks like the current frontrunner.