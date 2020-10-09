Newton (illness) could be cleared to rejoin the Patriots for practice as soon as Saturday, Michael Giardi and Judy Battista of NFL Network report.

Newton is believed to be asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, but he'll still need to test negative for the coronavirus on two separate occasions at least 24 hours apart before he's allowed to take part in team activities. In preparation for potentially receiving clearance, Newton has been taking part in Zoom meetings during the Patriots' virtual practices this week, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. If Newton doesn't clear all COVID-19-related protocols in time for Monday's game against the Broncos, La Canfora notes that the Patriots would likely hand the Week 5 start to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham rather than veteran Brian Hoyer, who struggled in his Week 4 start against the Chiefs.