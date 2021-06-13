Newton (hand) is expected to try practicing during the Patriots' three-day minicamp this week, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Newton sustained a bone bruise on his throwing hand June 4, but he was present for practice Friday and looked good while throwing passes. Coach Bill Belichick has said that the quarterback's injury isn't considered serious, so it's unlikely that the injury will impact his Week 1 availability.
