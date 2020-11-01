Newton completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a two-point conversion in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble.

Newton went without a passing touchdown for the the fourth consecutive game, but he found new favorite receiver Jakobi Meyers for the game-tying two-point conversion late in the third quarter and powered in the game-tying touchdown himself from two yards out in the fourth. After Buffalo went back ahead with a field goal, Newton had his team in range for a game-tying kick and looking for more when he fumbled on Buffalo's 14-yard line at the end of a run with 37 seconds left. The Bills recovered and were able to kneel out the clock from there. Given Newton's recent struggles, next week's trip to the Meadowlands for Monday Night Football could represent the Jets' best chance to pick up a win all season.