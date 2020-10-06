Per Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast, Newton has been asymptomatic since testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

It was a shocking way to kick off the weekend, but the fact Newton doesn't have symptoms could help him test negative twice, which what he needs to do in order to reenter the Patriots facilities. In the meantime, he'll continue to self isolate. The Patriots have turned to veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer to start under center, and second-year pro Jarrett Stidham is serving as the backup QB.