The one-year deal that Newton signed with the Patriots could be worth up to $14 million, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Per the report, "about $6 million is tied to honors and how far the team might advance in the playoffs." Under those terms, it's still possible that the Patriots may explore other options at QB, but as it stands Newton has an opportunity to rebound from the subpar season he endured in 2020. This time around, the 31-year-old will have an entire offseason in the team's program and is poised to approach the coming campaign healthy. Additionally, with New England in good shape from a salary cap standpoint, it's expected that the team will look to upgrade its pass-catching corps in free agency and/or the NFL draft. Assuming he works with an improved supporting cast this coming season, it's reasonable to project added passing production from Newton in 2021. In such a scenario, he could engineer a fantasy bounce-back, especially considering his ability to make an impact via the ground game.