Though he's taking the majority of the Patriots' QB reps these days, Newton noted Wednesday that at this stage he doesn't assume that he's the team's starter, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "Absolutely not," Newton said when asked if he sees himself as the starter at this time. "Every day is a workday for me. That label is not important to me right now. I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with. Throughout this process, that's the last thing that I'm pretty much worried about."

That said, the consensus among the team's local beat writers is that Newton is pulling away in the Patriots' QB competition, an outcome that seemed probable from the moment the team signed him. With that in mind, of Andrew Callahan the Boston Herald suggested Wednesday that "barring a miraculous upset or horrible injury, (Newton) should start Week 1 against Miami."