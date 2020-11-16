Newton completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown, also rushing 11 times for 21 yards and another score in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Newton didn't post gaudy numbers, but his impression of a "game manager" is what allowed the Patriots to secure an unexpected victory. The 31-year-old has done a great job of protecting the football during New England's two-game win streak, completing 77 percent of his passes without throwing an interception or losing a fumble (eight turnovers over his previous five contests). Newton rushed for his ninth touchdown of the season, but with just 1,653 passing yards and four passing scores through nine games, his fantasy value is almost exclusively tied to whether or not he can use his legs to hit pay dirt. That said, the lowly defense of the Houston Texans is on deck for Newton and the Patriots, so there is a good chance he can reach the double-digit mark in rushing touchdowns for the third time in his career in Week 11.