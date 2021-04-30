Though the Patriots selected Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Newton remains the team's top QB at this time, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. "Cam's our quarterback. Whatever time Jarrett (Stidham) or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, then we'll see how that goes," Belichick noted Thursday night.

Given that New England used a first-round pick to secure Jones, it can be assumed that he's viewed as the team's long-term answer at QB, but the rookie has some ground to make up before he's in a position to overtake Newton as the starter. The report adds that both Newton and Stidham have been participating in voluntary offseason workouts at Gillette Stadium of late, a context that gives Newton a head start relative to last year, when he didn't sign with the team until late June and then contended with an unconventional offseason that presented challenges with regard to getting up to speed with his new team's offense and gaining rapport with his supporting cast. As the 2021 campaign approaches, Newton -- who turns 32 on May 11 -- will be working with an improved pass-catching corps that will feature a quartet of free agent additions, namely WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, as well as talented TEs Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.