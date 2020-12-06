Newton (abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report notes that Newton, who was listed as questionable for the contest by the Patriots, took nearly all of the team's first-team QB reps at practice this week. Confirmation of the QB's status will arrive once New England's inactives are posted prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, with Rapoport's report in line with that of one relayed Friday by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who noted then that Newton remains on track to start his team's Week 13 tilt.