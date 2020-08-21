Newton "should be looked at as the favorite" to claim the Patriots' starting QB job, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Once the Patriots signed the accomplished signal-caller, it was assumed by many that he'd land the job. That said, the team wasn't inclined to simply hand the assignment to Newton, with a young QB that the coaching staff likes in Jarrett Stidham also in the mix, along with veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer. With Stidham now reportedly dealing with a hip issue that could slow him in practice, Newton may well pull away in the competition in the coming days.