When asked about grabbing his left hamstring as he walked off the field Sunday, Newton replied, "I'm great. Everything's good," Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.

We'll have to see if Newton ends up listed on the Patriots' Week 2 injury report, but we're not concerned about his availability for next week's game against Seattle. In his first contest with New England, Newton completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and logged 15 carries for 75 yards and a pair of TDs in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins. There will be weeks where Newton is asked to throw more, but from a fantasy perspective, the QB's usage in the team's ground game is encouraging, even as he tries to mesh with a pass-catching corps that's still a work in progress.