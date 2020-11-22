Newton completed 26 of 40 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston. He added six yards on three carries.

Newton threw his first touchdown pass to a wide receiver -- and fourth overall -- in his ninth game with New England on a 42-yard deep ball to Damiere Byrd. That play cut Houston's lead to 21-17 in the third quarter, but the deficit never dipped below four points after that, with Newton's 50-yard pass to Ryan Izzo at the buzzer coming up 12 yards short of the end zone. Newton had his second 300-yard passing performance in a Patriots uniform even before that meaningless completion, but his focus on throwing the ball resulted in season lows in both carries and rushing yards. Still, this was an encouraging performance heading into a Week 12 matchup against fellow mobile quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.