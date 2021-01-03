Newton completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jets. He also rushed 11 times for 79 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Newton snapped a three-week passing touchdown drought with a seven-yard score to James White on the opening drive, then added touchdown passes to Devin Asiasi (26 yards) and Sony Michel (31 yards) in the fourth quarter for his only multi-touchdown passing performance of the season. He finishes his lone season in New England with 2,857 yards and a putrid 8:10 TD:INT through the air, though Newton also chipped in 12 rushing touchdowns, which marked his highest total since Newton ran in 14 touchdowns as a rookie in 2011. The 31-year-old quarterback will be hard-pressed to win a starting job next season given his ineptitude as a passer, though it remains to be seen where he'll land as an unrestricted free agent.