Newton and the Patriots won't practice Friday following a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the organization, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The report adds that the team is also awaiting the results of a second test, which may also turn up positive. As a result, the Patriots' scheduled game against the Broncos could be in jeopardy of being postponed. Newton, who came off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday, but now it remains to be seen if Sunday's contest will be affected by Friday's developments.
More News
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Returns from COVID-19 list•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Likely to practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Could play without testing negative•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Still testing positive for COVID-19•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Broncos-Patriots moved to Week 6•