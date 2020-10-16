Newton and the Patriots won't practice Friday following a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the organization, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The report adds that the team is also awaiting the results of a second test, which may also turn up positive. As a result, the Patriots' scheduled game against the Broncos could be in jeopardy of being postponed. Newton, who came off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday, but now it remains to be seen if Sunday's contest will be affected by Friday's developments.