Newton completed 9 of 15 pass attempts for 98 yards and three interceptions while carrying five times for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Newton averaged a pedestrian 6.5 yards per attempt while recording the lowest yard and completion numbers of his career. He was benched after his third turnover midway through the third quarter and watched on as Jarrett Stidham finished the game. Coach Bill Belichick said after the game that Newton is the starter for now, so he should be expected under center next Sunday against the Bills, but it's clear that his leash is not long after throwing five interceptions with no touchdowns over his last two games.