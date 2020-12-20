Newton completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 209 yards, adding 38 rushing yards on 38 carries during Sunday's 22-12 loss to Miami.
Newton was held without a touchdown pass for the eighth time this season, as New England suffered a divisional defeat to fall out of playoff contention. The 31-year-old's value has been significantly boosted by 11 scores on the ground, Newton's most since his rookie campaign of 2011 when he racked up 14. With that element lacking from his game Sunday, Newton drops to a 6-7 record as the Patriots' starter. He'll face Buffalo next, with New England having a chance to impact its division rival's playoff seeding.