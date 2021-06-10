Coach Bill Belichick indicated Thursday that while Newton (hand) won't partake in the Patriots practice Thursday, his hand injury is "getting better," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Newton's suffered a bone bruise on his throwing hand last week and hasn't taken part in an activity since then. However, it sounds like the issue is coming along fairly well, so there doesn't seem to be any concern at this point regarding his Week 1 status. It's still worth keeping an eye on Newton to make sure he's ready as the season draws closer.