Newton (illness) is expected to rejoin the Patriots for practice Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
If that's the case, Newton -- who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- would presumably be on track to start Sunday's game against the Broncos. Meanwhile, Denver is slated to welcome starting quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) back to the mix this weekend. The two teams had been scheduled to play this past Monday in Week 5 before the NFL postponed the game to Week 6. New England didn't practice Wednesday, but the team has been cleared to reopen its facility after three straight days of no positive COVID-19 tests among Patriots players and staff.
