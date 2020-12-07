Newton (abdomen) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.
Newton similarly logged limited sessions all of last week before suiting up Sunday, when he completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown while racking up 14 carries for 48 yards and two more TDs against the Chargers. There doesn't seems to be much worry about his availability for Thursday's game versus the Rams, but his status still should be watched as the week goes on.
