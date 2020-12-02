Newton was limited in practice Wednesday with an abdominal injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots usually have their fair share of players listed as limited participants to begin a week, so Newton's appearance on the injury report isn't necessarily worrisome. The team's next two practice reports will provide an indication whether the injury is anything that will truly put Newton at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers.
