Newton (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Newton, who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, is one of 14 players deemed questionable by the Patriots this week. Though the QB's status is worth confirming prior to Thursday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, we fully expect him to play, on the heels of completing 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards and a TD while adding 48 yards and two more scores on 14 carries in this past Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.
