Newton (abdomen) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
This injury capped Newton's practice reps last week as well. Nevertheless, he didn't show any limitations in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers, completing 12 of 199 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown and rushing 14 times for 48 yards and two more scores. It's worth monitoring his Wednesday practice status, but he appears to be on the right track to play Thursday against the Rams.
