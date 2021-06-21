Newton was the first quarterback to take snaps throughout the Patriots' spring drills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones -- who was next up for snaps in the team's QB drills -- eventually could make a run at the starting role in the coming months, Newton remains atop the depth chart as things stand. Compared to last season, when the veteran signal-caller didn't catch on with New England until the end of June, Newton is "way ahead of where he was last year at this time," coach Bill Belichick noted. With that in mind, it's going to take a strong training camp/preseason effort from Jones for the rookie to have a chance to supplant Newton, at least in the short term.