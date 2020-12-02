Newton (abdomen) was limited in practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots usually have their fair share of players listed as limited on a weekly basis, so it remains to be seen if this is a minor issue that Newton is managing or something that could potentially impact his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
