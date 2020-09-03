Newton has been named the Patriots' starting QB, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Per the report, the decision was confirmed during a team meeting Thursday morning. This was an expected outcome, given how well Newton has reportedly adjusted to running the Patriots offense. With that, he'll be backed up by Jarrett Stidham, with Brian Hoyer likely to stick around as the team's third QB. When he's injury-free, Newton is dynamic dual-threat quarterback, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should find creative ways to take advantage of the 31-year-old's considerable talents, though it should be noted that the team's pass-catching corps heading into the 2020 season remains a work in progress.