Newton said he's dealing with neck soreness in the aftermath of Monday's 30-27 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," Newton said Tuesday in his weekly interview with SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM. "So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in."

Newton's sore neck likely stems from the hard hit he took on a sack by the Jets' Ashtyn Davis in the second quarter of the Week 9 contest. Davis was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, while Newton stayed in the contest and delivered his best fantasy performance since Week 2, finishing with 27 completions for 274 yards on 35 attempts while adding 16 yards and two scores on 10 carries. The injury doesn't seem to be too much of a concern for Newton at this point, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots gave him some extra maintenance this week, given that the team is facing a quicker turnaround than normal with a matchup with the Ravens coming Sunday.