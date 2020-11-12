Newton (neck) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report.
Newton previously noted that he was dealing with neck soreness following this past Monday's win over the Jets, but he's moved past that issue and is practicing fully in advance of Sunday's game against the 6-2 Ravens. It's far from an an ideal matchup for the QB, who last threw a TD pass in Week 3, but Newton's ability to generate production in the run game does at least help bolster his fantasy floor.
