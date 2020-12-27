Newton remains on track to start Monday night's game against the Bills, barring a late change in plans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Newton's Week 16 status, and "the possibility of the Patriots turning to backup Jarrett Stidham, came into sharper focus" after the team was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend. In 13 games this season, Newton has recorded 2,381 passing yards to go along with a 5:10 TD:INT ratio. Meanwhile, his fantasy utility has been aided by the fact that he's logged 122 carries for 489 yards and 11 rushing scores. While Newton remains the team's expected starter versus Buffalo, with New England 6-8, it's possible that the team may still decide to give Stidham some snaps Monday, depending on the flow of the game.