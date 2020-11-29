Newton completed nine of 18 passes for 84 yards and two interceptions while adding 46 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.

Newton's first pass was picked off by Markus Golden, and his second interception came in Cardinals territory with the game tied at 17 apiece and under five minutes remaining. Despite his struggles as a passer, Newton guided the offense to a pair of James White rushing touchdowns and drew a personal foul penalty on a 3rd-and-13 scramble to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Newton has a dreadful 4:9 TD:INT through the air but has salvaged his fantasy value with nine rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 13 road matchup with a generous Chargers defense.