The Patriots split their QB reps during Monday's practice "fairly evenly" between Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Howe suggests that Stidham had the best day of the trio, though Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes that "anyone that watched (the) practice would not have been able to clearly identify" the team's top QB1, with "all getting equal reps." At this early stage of the team's on-field activities, the experience in the team's system that Stidham and Hoyer possess is a short-term advantage, but despite the ongoing narrative that the top job won't be handed to Newton, it would still be an upset if the newcomer didn't claim New England's Week 1 starting assignment, given his ample NFL experience and overall talent level.