Newton, who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday, Nick O'Malley of Masslive.com reports.
With that, Newton is on track to start Sunday's game against the Broncos after a one-game absence. His return will be a major boost to the Patriots, who head into Week 6 with a 2-2 mark. Three games into his stint with the team, Newton has completed 62 of 91 passing attempts for 714 yards to go along with two TDs and two picks. Additionally, he's logged 35 carries for 149 yards and four rushing scores, a component of his game that's helped both New England's attack, as well as the prospects of fantasy managers.
