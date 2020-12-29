Newton completed five of 10 passes for 34 yards and rushed four times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

Newton had a potential touchdown dropped on New England's opening drive, but then responded with a nine-yard touchdown scramble during the second quarter. Beside that play, however, the signal-caller again struggled mightily to move the ball, resulting in backup Jarrett Stidham entering the game a couple drives into the third quarter. At this stage, it wouldn't be surprising if Stidham were to start Sunday's season finale versus the Jets, but Newton's status should be monitored throughout the week to gauge his value nonetheless.