Newton (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Official confirmation of QB's Week 13 status will arrive when the Patriots post their inactives prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Newton remains in line to start the contest, a notion that could well be solidified by Sunday morning once the usual late-night/early-morning injury updates arrive via key national NFL reporters.