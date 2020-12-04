Newton (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.
Official confirmation of QB's Week 13 status will arrive when the Patriots post their inactives prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Newton remains in line to start the contest, a notion that could well be solidified by Sunday morning once the usual late-night/early-morning injury updates arrive via key national NFL reporters.
More News
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Limited by abdominal injury•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Overcomes mistakes in win•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Finds touch as passer in loss•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Efficient in upset win on SNF•
-
Patriots' Cam Newton: Not on injury report•