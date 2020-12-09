Newton (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.
Newton, who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, is one of 14 players deemed questionable by the Patriots. Though the quarterback's status is worth confirming prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, he's fully expected to play Week 14. Newton only completed 12 of 19 attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chargers, instead doing most of his damage on the ground (14 carries for 48 rushing yards and two scores) in the Patriots' 45-0 victory.
