Newton will return to the Patriots on a one-year contract, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
There won't be any drama for Newton in free agency, as he will remain with the team he spent last season with. On only a one-year deal, he won't be guaranteed a starting spot, but heading into the new league year he will be the favorite to open the 2021 campaign under center for the Patriots.
